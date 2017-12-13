Two members of a family including a 10-year-old electrocuted to death

Two members of a family, including a 10-year-old boy, were charred to death and as many injured after a high tension wire fell on them in a village here, the police said today

The incident occurred last night in an area under the Paavan police station when they were going on a motorcycle, they said. Pramod (25) and Golu (10) were electrocuted to death, while Chedi Lal (65) and Priyanshi (13) suffered severe burn injuries, the police said.

The injured have been admitted to the Pisawan Community Health Centre. The Uttar Pradesh Power Department has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.