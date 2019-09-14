Two members of Anil Dujana gang arrested in extortion case

On Saturday, the Delhi police managed to nab two members of Anil Dujana gang who tried to extort money from a mobile shop dealer by threatening him. The two accused were identified as Amit (30) and Saroj Yadav (19). Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested the two accused from the industrial area of Mandoli in northeast Delhi. The police officials also managed to recover one country-made pistol and the vehicle from their possession.

According to the police sources, a Nand Nagri area mobile dealer an extortion call demanding Rs 50 lakh. After some time, two persons came on a motorcycle and fired about five rounds at the mobile dealer's shop in order to threaten the mobile dealer. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

The police found out that the two accused met gangster Anil Dujana at Surjapur court where Dujana gave the contact details of the mobile dealer and asked them to extort money from him, reports news agency PTI. After committing the act, the two accused decided to demand ransom once again.

Police officials revealed that the mobile phones used for making extortion calls were also found to be stolen. On of the accused identified as Amit has been working for Dujana since 2014. He has a criminal past with cases of murder, attempt to murder and arms act. On the other hand, the second accused identified as Yadav also has a criminal past.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that Yadav met Dujana in Kasna Jail in 2016 and since then he has been working for his gang.

