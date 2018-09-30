Two men arrested by police for circulating fake currency notes

crime

Two persons were arrested on Saturday from central Delhi's Paharganj area for allegedly circulating fake Indian currency notes, and counterfeit banknotes with a face value of over Rs 1 lakh were seized from them, police said. Manish (29) and Naeem Ansari (37) were arrested early saturday during a vehicle checking drive by police, DCP(Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

During the drive, an auto rickshaw was intercepted and during its checking, 32 counterfeit notes of Rs 200 denomination were seized from Manish, who was in the passenger seat, the officer said. He said, "During interrogation, Manish disclosed that he along with his friend Naeem were involved in printing counterfeit currency notes for the last one month."

Naeem was apprehended from his house and counterfeit banknotes in Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 50 denomination, papers used for printing the counterfeit notes, a colour printer and other items were seized, the DCP said.

