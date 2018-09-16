Two men arrested by Special Task Force for dacoities and killings

crime

The accused - Deepak Bawaria and Pradeep Bawaria - members of notorious Bawaria gang were involved in dacoities and killings, they said

Representational picture

Two men allegedly involved in several dacoities and killings in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh were arrested Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force following an encounter in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said. The accused - Deepak Bawaria and Pradeep Bawaria - members of notorious Bawaria gang were involved in dacoities and killings, they said.

Deepak was from Farukkhabad in UP, while Pradeep a native of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. But both were staying in Delhi, STF officials said. "The Noida unit of the STF has been getting inputs about several dacoities carried out by the Bawaria Gang in Lucknow and Barabanki this year. Four of the gang members were held earlier this year, while these were absconding," a senior STF official said.

"The field unit of the Noida STF had learnt from sources that the duo would be coming to Greater Noida to carry out another dacoity. They were held near an engineering college under Knowledge Park police station limits in the district at 2.05 am," the official said. According to officials, Deepak was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. Police have seized two country-made pistols, bullets and a motorcycle belonging to the two accused.

"During interrogation, Deepak (24), said his gang had carried out dacoities in several cities of UP, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh," the STF said. The two have been charged with criminal cases in various police stations, including in Lucknow and Barabanki. An FIR was registered against them at the Knowledge Park police station Saturday under Indian Penal Code sections 307 for attempt to murder and under provisions of the Arms Act.

