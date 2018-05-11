Two men arrested for cheating Thai woman in Tamil Nadu

A case was registered and an investigation was underway, police said

Representational Image

A 42-year-old man and his friend were arrested after a Thai woman complained that they had sexually assaulted and cheated her, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint by the woman that was sent to Police Commissionerate through the Royal Thai Consulate in Chennai, Manoj Jain promised the 28-year-old woman to marry and was living with her in Bangkok, Thailand for the last six years, a police release said.

However, he returned to India, the release said.

During his visit to Bangkok, it is alleged that Jain's friend Vikas Kothari allegedly tried to rape her. Following the completion of the trial, the duo was produced before a local court and sent to prison, the release added.

