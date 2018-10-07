Two men arrested for eve-teasing

crime

Representational Image

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested two men from Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on the charges of eve-teasing. The district police sprung into action after a video of two bike-borne men eve-teasing a woman went viral on social media.

Examining the CCTV footage of the incident, the police identified the miscreants and made the arrest. A case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Sharing details of the arrest, Krishnakant Saroj, Circle Officer (CO), Chandausi said, "We have arrested two men in connection with eve-teasing from Chandausi police station area of the district. The incident took place on October 3 and we got to know about it on September 5. We investigated the CCTV footage and through its help found two boys who indulged into an act of eve-teasing. On the complaint of the victim, a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. We are also investigating the case further to look if they have been involved in any other similar incident."

In March 2017, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the Anti-Romeo squad, saying that the safety of women is the sole intent of the squads. Adityanath had directed the state police to adopt a zero tolerance towards crime and take immediate steps towards improving law and order in the state.

