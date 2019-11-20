Cab driver, aide arrested for raping woman on her way home from work

New Delhi: Two men were arrested for raping a woman on Yamuna Expressway following an encounter with the police near Chuharpur underpass in Greater Noida.

A report in Hindustan Times said the two sustained bullet injuries in their legs while they were trying to flee the spot. The suspects were identified as Monti, a cab-driver with a private aggregator, who hails from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and Rajeev, a resident of Sector 51 in Noida. The victim, a native of Meerut, works in a private IT company in Gurugram and is a resident of Kashmere Gate in Delhi.

According to the police, the woman, a Delhi resident, hailed a cab at around 10.35pm from Hero Honda Chowk in Gurugram to her house in Delhi on Monday. When the suspects took a wrong turn at Noida-Greater Noida expressway, she got alarmed and got out of the car to ask for help, but was held by the men at knife-point. The police said that the accused drove the car to a spot one kilometer away from the Zero point in Yamuna Expressway and raped her.

She then filed a complaint with the Sector Beta II police station in Greater Noida after which a search was launched at the Yamuna Expressway to nabbed the two accused.

According to the police, they received information about the accused’s movement near the Chuharpur underpass on Tuesday. When the police signaled them to stop, the men opened fire at the police personnel after which they tried to flee. After the police chased them, forcing them to stop, they tried to abandon the car and run. They collapsed after getting hit by bullet injuries in their legs after the police opened fire.

The police said they were taken to a government hospital for treating their injuries.

