Two men arrested for killing minor boy in south Delhi

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy in south Delhi's Zamrudpur area, police said. The accused -- Sudhir (55) and Satish (45) -- had a monetary dispute with the deceased's father, they said.

"On Monday around 3 am, police received information that a 15-year-old boy was lying injured at Zamrudpur and rushed to a hospital by two persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. He succumbed to injuries around 11.30 am. The post-mortem was conducted on Monday, Thakur said. During investigation, it was revealed that two men were found at the spot near the victim.

They took him to a hospital and left the place, police said. After their arrest, the accused told police that they had a monetary dispute with the deceased's father and they killed his son by attacking him with a brick, the DCP said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever