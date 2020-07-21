Two men arrested for killing minor boy in south Delhi
They took him to a hospital and left the place, police said. After their arrest, the accused told police that they had a monetary dispute with the deceased's father and they killed his son by attacking him with a brick, the DCP said
Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy in south Delhi's Zamrudpur area, police said. The accused -- Sudhir (55) and Satish (45) -- had a monetary dispute with the deceased's father, they said.
"On Monday around 3 am, police received information that a 15-year-old boy was lying injured at Zamrudpur and rushed to a hospital by two persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. He succumbed to injuries around 11.30 am. The post-mortem was conducted on Monday, Thakur said. During investigation, it was revealed that two men were found at the spot near the victim.
They took him to a hospital and left the place, police said. After their arrest, the accused told police that they had a monetary dispute with the deceased's father and they killed his son by attacking him with a brick, the DCP said.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe