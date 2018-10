Two men arrested for raping a 23-year-old Nepali woman

crime

The accused had allegedly gang-raped the woman on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, SHO Muhana Police Station area Devendra Kumar said

Representational Picture

Two men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 23-year-old Nepali woman here, the police said Sunday. Based on the survivor's complaint, the accused Lokesh Saini (19) and Kamal Saini (24) were arrested late Saturday night, said ACP Jaipur South K K Awasthi. The accused had allegedly gang-raped the woman on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, SHO Muhana Police Station area Devendra Kumar said.



According to the plaint, the accused had tortured her following which she jumped nude from the third floor of an apartment in Muhana area to escape. The survivor is currently undergoing treatment at Jaipuria Hospital. Medical examination has been done and the matter is being investigated, the SHO added.

In a similar incident, a 25-year-old woman from West Bengal was allegedly gang raped for 10 days in confinement at a market complex in Puri district, police said Thursday. Police have detained two youths in connection with the crime and interrogating them, Puri district additional superintendent of police Gagarin Mohanty said. The woman was rescued by the police after breaking the lock on Wednesday after she raised an alarm from the roof top of the building where she was detained.

Police said the woman was admitted to the Puri district headquarters hospital. She was brought to Odisha by another woman named Kajal on the pretext of getting her a job a year ago and was forced into prostitution by her and her male friend. The police said the woman has named a person who had allegedly abducted her and held her in captivity in the building, where he and several other persons raped her for 10 days, police said.

Women activists of opposition BJP and Congress met the victim separately at Puri hospital and demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons.

