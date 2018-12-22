Two men arrested for thefts from parked cars

crime

Representational picture

Two men, who used to come Delhi from Tamil Nadu, were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from parked cars after breaking their windows with catapult, police said Friday. The accused were identified as Sathyaraj (31) and Subramanyam Kamal (32), residents of Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, police said.

On Thursday at around 11 pm, police received information about Gulel gang on Outer Ring Road. Later, police apprehended two persons near Bhairo Mandir, said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they work for Armugam, who is the kingpin of this gang, he said. They used to come Delhi for stealing purpose. The gang used to target vehicles near shopping or business complexes, Biswal added.

They used to break the window of the parked car with the help of catapult or in case of a driver in the parked car, they allured him by throwing some 10 rupee notes on the ground and quickly steal laptop bags from the cars, he said. Armugam used to sell the stolen things in Tamil Nadu. Efforts are being made to trace the gang leader, Biswal said, adding one knife, one catapult and Rs 870 were recovered from their possession.

