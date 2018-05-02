Two men beat 19-year-old boy to death for stopping them from smoking
The victim was bludgeoned to death for stopping two men from smoking
Representational Image
In a shocking incident two men have been arrested for killing a 19-year-old boy over cigarette smoking in a chawl in Powai. The victim’s brother filed a complaint against the two men.
The incident occurred when two men were smoking a cigarette and the victim warned them saying he would complain to their parents. The two accused heard the noise created by the fight and reached the spot reported Hindustan Times. A fist fight ensued and they also rained in punches. One of the men hit the victim with a paver block and even kicked and punched him.
The victim soon succumbed to his injuries and a case of murder was filed.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
12-yr-old boy jumps to his death from Mumbai building