Two men beat 19-year-old boy to death for stopping them from smoking

The victim was bludgeoned to death for stopping two men from smoking



Representational Image

In a shocking incident two men have been arrested for killing a 19-year-old boy over cigarette smoking in a chawl in Powai. The victim’s brother filed a complaint against the two men.

The incident occurred when two men were smoking a cigarette and the victim warned them saying he would complain to their parents. The two accused heard the noise created by the fight and reached the spot reported Hindustan Times. A fist fight ensued and they also rained in punches. One of the men hit the victim with a paver block and even kicked and punched him.

The victim soon succumbed to his injuries and a case of murder was filed.

