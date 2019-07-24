Two men carrying 180 grams of heroin arrested in Punjab

crime

The accused were nabbed during a campaign against the Drug Trafficking and misdemeanours on Wednesday

Representational Image

Ludhiana (Punjab): Two men arrested by Punjab police and seized 180 grams of heroin from their possession in Khanna area of the city. The accused were nabbed during a campaign against the Drug Trafficking and misdemeanours on Wednesday.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Rajan Kumar (36) and Arun Kumar (40) and they were getting down from the bus near Pristine Mall. The accused later tried to get into the bus after noticing the police check post. Vigilant police officers stopped them for checking and seized the heroin from their possession.

"An FIR has been registered in this case and the accused have been arrested by the police. The interrogation process is underway and there is a possibility of major disclosures," Gursharandeep Singh Grewal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A team of Narcotic Cell Khanna along with Khanna police conducted checking of suspected vehicles and persons at Pristine Mall, G.T. Road (Alour) in Khanna when they suspected two men of carrying drugs and later on checking, they recovered 180 grams of heroin from their possession," Singh added.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates