Two men complain of stomach ache, doctor prescribes pregnancy test

Ranchi: A doctor in Jharkhand prescribed pregnancy test to two young men in Chatra district after they complained of stomach pain.

Besides pregnancy test, Mukesh Kumar, a government hospital doctor, also asked Gopal Ganjhu and Kameshwar Janhu to undergo tests for HIV and hemoglobin.

Following this, the two men complained against the doctor to Arun Kumar Paswan, the civil surgeon of Chatra district.

"A probe has been ordered into the matter," Paswan told reporters. Kumar has, however, denied the allegation.

In July, another doctor in East Singhbhum district had prescribed condoms to a woman who had complained of stomach pain.

Only when she visited a pharmacy, she realised that the medicine on the prescription was a condom.

