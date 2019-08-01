Two men fined for performing stunts on road, video goes viral

crime

Representational image

New Delhi: A viral video surfaced the internet of two men performing stunts between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan on a moving car on NH-24 on Wednesday. The Delhi Traffic Police have fined the two stunt performers, the police said. In the video, one man was seen skating after holding on to the trunk of a moving car while a second person was seen sitting on the rear window of the vehicle. The police said that the vehicle has been identified and a challan has been issued under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving.

In another incident, a TikTok video showing a man performing dangerous stunts on a Delhi Police car went viral on social media. A shirtless man was seen stepping out of the moving vehicle and doing push-ups atop the car. Seemingly, the video was recorded in a deserted spot, where the car had a beacon light mounted on the top and had Delhi Police inscribed on the bonnet.

"The person in the video clip is not a policeman, but a friend of the private driver of the hired vehicle. The private contractor has been issued a show cause notice for the violation and necessary legal action will be taken against him," said a senior police officer. The police also said that the clip appeared to be of an older date.

Also, the Mumbai railway police have booked two minors for performing death-defying stunts in local trains on the harbour line. The accused was seen performing stunts in a Mumbai local after which the GRP sprung into action and formed a special team to nab these boys. Several videos surfaced online wherein people are seen performing in local trains while the railway police are at their wits end on how to stop this menace.

Senior inspector Rajendar Pal, the Wadala GRP told mid-day,” We formed four teams and instructed them to look for the youths in the video. When we checked the CCTV footage of the station, we came across a video where the boys were seen performing stunts. The video further revealed that they get off at Masjid Railway station.”

“Once we found out their whereabouts, our team laid a trap and finally caught one of the boys who was in the same clothes as captured whole performing stunts in the video. We took him and one of his friends into custody and it was at the police station where he accepted his act,” Pal added.

With inputs from IANS

