Two men gang-rape woman in moving car, throw her child on national highway

The victim was also dropped from the car in Chapar area on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway

Two men allegedly gang-raped a 26-year-old woman in a moving car after throwing her 3-year-old child from the vehicle on Monday evening on Delhi-Dehradun national highway in Muzaffarnagar, police said. The child was rushed to a hospital and is now out of danger.

Later, the victim was also dropped from the car in Chapar area on the highway in the district, SP (city) Ombir Singh said on Tuesday. A case has been registered against the absconding accused, and the woman has been sent for medical examination, he said.



According to a complaint lodged by the victim, she was called by one of the accused R K Mehata on the pretext of giving her a job. She was raped by Mehata and his friend after giving her some alcoholic drink laced with sedatives. She lodged the complaint after getting consciousness, the SP said.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

