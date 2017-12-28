Two men get seven years jail for raping woman

A court in Palghar on Thursday sentenced two men to seven years imprisonment for raping a 45-year-old woman in 2015

A court in Palghar on Thursday sentenced two men to seven years imprisonment for raping a 45-year-old woman in 2015. Sessions court judge R N Majgaonkar also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each on Akash alias Gotya Ashok Burkhud (22) and Vilas alias Kakdya Rama Burkud (28).





Prosecutor D R Tare informed the court that on August 17, 2015, the duo raped the woman near a stream in Chari village and threatened to drown her if she narrated the incident to anyone. Tare said the duo were arrested immediately after the incident and a case under relevant sections of the India Penal Code was registered.



The judge held that the prosecution has successfully proved the case beyond reasonable doubts. The court relied on the deposition of 11 witnesses including the woman and convicted the duo.

