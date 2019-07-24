Two men paraded in Indore, made to do sit-ups for killing 20-year-old

crime

Representational image

The Indore police paraded two men on Tuesday and made them do sit-ups for allegedly stabbing a 20-year old man to death.

The accused, Raja Kachori and Ashish Sharma were arrested on July 22, Tuesday for killing a man named Arpit.

"The incident took place at around 1 am in Nanda Nagar, Indore. The victim died a few hours later. In this regard a case was filed under Sections 307, 323, 294, 506, 34 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pardesipura police station," said Indore SSP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra.

The police official also mentioned that the victim Arpit had a criminal record and had a dispute with Ashish Sharma over money. Mishra revealed that Raja too had a dispute with the victim over a video clip.

"Raja Kachori and Ashish Sharma got to know that Arpit had some dispute with three others - Lokesh Khopade, Ashu Ansari and Watan Sheikh. The three of them too have a criminal background and had earlier gone to Arpit's house to kill him," Mishra said.

She added that the two prime accused made the plan at Lokesh's house. It was Lokesh who made the knives available to them.

(with inputs from ANI)

