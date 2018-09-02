Two men rape 23-year-old woman after tricking her of giving treatment for father

crime

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men, including the president of BKU youth wing of Shamli, in a hotel in Haridwar, police said Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, she was brought to the hotel on the pretext of being provided treatment for her father, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said.

She alleged that she was brought in a car to the place and was raped by district Bharatiya Kisan Union youth wing chief Vinod Nirwal and his friend Zahid Hasa, the CO said.

The woman set for medical examination. The accused are absconding, he said.

