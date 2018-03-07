Two men rape tribal woman in Thane, held

The district rural police arrested two men from the Bhiwandi taluka for allegedly raping a 30-year-old tribal woman



Representation pic

The district rural police arrested two men from the Bhiwandi taluka for allegedly raping a 30-year-old tribal woman. The woman, in her complaint to the police yesterday, alleged that the two men, who lived in her neighbourhood and worked in a brick kiln, entered her house on March 2, beat her up and then raped her, a police official said.

Based on her complaint, the police yesterday arrested the two men, aged 23 and 35, and booked them under IPC sections for gang-rape, house trespass and voluntarily causing hurt, the official said. An investigation was on into the incident, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever