Two men rapes minor, film and circulate video on social media in Bikaner

Bikaner: Two men allegedly raped a minor and shared the recorded video of the incident on social media. The alleged incident occurred in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said Tuesday.

The incident came to light when the victim's father registered an FIR against the accused. Following which the accused identified as Manoj Bishnoi, 20, and Ramdhan Meghwal, 25, were arrested and a case has been registered against them under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Nokha police station in-charge Bhagwan Sahay Meena said that the accused were absconding but the police hope to nab them soon.

The incident took place on July 25 when the woman had gone to attend a nature's call. The accused took the girl to a secluded place and then raped her, said the police stain in-charge, adding accused Ramdhan filmed the incident on his mobile phone and later circulated it.

