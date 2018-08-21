Two men sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping, kidnapping minor girl

crime

A court here sentenced yesterday two persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The Additional District and Sessions Judge and Presiding Officer of Children's Court, Samar Bilash Behera, also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the convicts.

The two persons were sent to 20-years rigorous imprisonment on the basis of statements of the minor girl, nine witnesses and medical report, the court order said. On April 2, 2015, when the 15-year-old girl had gone to a shop, she was kidnapped by two persons - Ranjan Mohanto (33) and Tapan Mohanto (24) and taken to a nearby forest where they raped her, special public prosecutor Abhinna Patnaik said during hearing in the case.

