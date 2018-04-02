Two men shot dead in Daman

Both the victims were residents of Daman's Bhimpore area



Representational Picture

Two men were shot dead by unidentified persons, on Sunday night in Daman. The deceased, identified as Ajay Manjra and Dheeraj Patel, were returning from Gujarat's Vapi when some people intercepted their car and opened fire. Both the victims were residents of Daman's Bhimpore area. Further probe in the matter is on to nab the culprits.

