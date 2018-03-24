Two militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight

The militants killed in the Shistargam village gunfight have been identified as foreigners and most likely of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, police sources said

Two foreign militants were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

"The militants killed in the Shistargam village gunfight have been identified as foreigners and most likely of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit," police sources said.

The gunfight started on Friday evening when security personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and the Special Operations Group (SOG) surrounded the village following a tip-off about the holed-up militants.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the gunfight which ended on Saturday morning," the sources added.

