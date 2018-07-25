Search

Two militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight

Jul 25, 2018, 15:17 IST | IANS

Civilians were evacuated from the densely populated neighbourhood before the flushing out of the militants began

Representational Image

Two militants were killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag town. Security forces had surrounded the Kotwal Mohalla after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of two Lashkar-e-Taiha (LeT) militants hiding in the area.

Civilians were evacuated from the densely populated neighbourhood before the flushing out of the militants began. The final assault on the hiding militants came after they opened fire at the security forces as the cordon around them was tightened, police said.

"We have recovered two bodies of militants from the encounter site. Firing has stopped, but searches are still going on. Identification will follow," the police officer said.

