Two militants killed in Shopian encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorist have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Tuesday.

The gunfight started on Monday after security forces cordoned off an area in Melhora and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about militant presence.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. One militant was killed on Monday evening, the other early Tuesday following overnight stand-off.

"Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in the Shopian encounter. Searches are underway," the police said.

