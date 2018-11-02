Two militants shot dead in Badgam district gunfight

national

As news of the killings of the militants spread, slogan-shouting civilians poured out of their homes in Arizal in Badgam and pelted security forces with stones, police sources and witnesses said

Kashmiri Muslims shout pro-freedom slogans during the funeral procession of a slain militant in Polwama district, Srinagar. Pic/PTI

Security forces shot dead two militants on Thursday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district, triggering street protests in Badgam and Pulwama districts that left a woman badly injured, officials said. A soldier was also injured in the gun battle.

Police said in a statement that the dead militants have been identified as Mukhtar Ahmad of Badgam and Muhammad Amin Mir of Pampore. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site. "They were both involved in a series of attacks on security establishments," the statement said. "The militants fired at the security forces, triggering the gunfight," a police officer said.

As news of the killings of the militants spread, slogan-shouting civilians poured out of their homes in Arizal in Badgam and pelted security forces with stones, police sources and witnesses said. Young men also smashed the windshield of a media OB van when reporters reached the village.

