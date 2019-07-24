Two minibuses collide three dead, 35 injured in Karimganj

national

The buses toppled into a pond on the side of the road after the collision

Karimganj (Assam): Two minibuses collided in Karimganj earlier on Wednesday killing three people and 35 injured. As per reports, two Assam State Transport Commission (ASTC) buses loaded with passengers collided on the Karimganj-Silchar road.

While witnesses claim that the two bus drivers were engaged in a speeding competition which aggravated the collision. The buses toppled into a pond on the side of the road after the collision.

Three persons died on the spot after the accident took place. They were identified as Sitangshu Sharma, Aloy Bhusan Dhar and Garish Chandra Dutta Choudhary.

The Stated Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the rescue operations.

In another road accident in Rudraprayag district, the driver of a vehicle was killed and three passengers were injured as the man behind the wheel was overcome by an epileptic fit, the police said. Epilepsy is a disorder in which nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, causing seizures.

The incident took place near Agastyamuni in Uttarakhand and the vehicle plunged into a river. The injured passengers were admitted to a hospital in Agastyamuni for treatment.

In a similar incident, two people died after a bike rammed into a standing car at Lucknow-Agra expressway in Para police station area. The bikers were declared brought dead at King George's Medical University Trauma Centre. However, their identities are still unknown.

The occupants of the car were unharmed. Dr. Sandeep Tiwari, Media in-charge, KGMU, said, "The police brought two accident victims here who were declared brought dead. Their identities have not been ascertained so far."

"The dead bodies will now be sent to the mortuary for post-mortem", Tiwari further added.

With inputs from ANI

