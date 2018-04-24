Two minor girls sexually assaulted in Assam, Home Guard, school teacher arrested

The girl's family members lodged a complaint with the Tezpur police station and the police accused the arrested under the POCSO Act





Two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted in Assam's Sonitpur and Dhubri districts on Tuesday following which a Home Guard and a school teacher were arrested, police said. In the first incident, the Home Guard allegedly attempted to sexually assault his colleague's minor daughter at their training centre in Parua under the jurisdiction of Tezpur police station in Sonitpur district, Additional Superintendent of Police Numal Mahanta.



The incident happened at the girl's residence around 7.30 am today. The accused, a 59-year-old man attempted to molest her, Mahanta said. The girl's family members lodged a complaint with the Tezpur police station and the police accused the arrested under the POCSO Act, the additional superintendent of police

said. The accused has been sent to judicial custody after he was produced at Tezpur court, Mahanta said.



In another incident, a school teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Dhubri district today, police said. The incident happened when the eight-year-old girl, a student of class IV, along with 12 of her classmates, had gone to take tuition at a private school teacher's house this morning, said district Additional Superintendent of Police Gunundra Nath Deka.



After the tuition class was over, the 32-year-old teacher asked the victim to stay back and molested her, Deka said. The little girl somehow managed to free herself and went home, Deka said. Her parents raised an alarm after she informed them about the incident, the police officer said. Local people then went to the teacher's place, beat him up before handing him over to the police, the officer said. The girl's parents lodged an FIR against the teacher at Bilasipara police station.