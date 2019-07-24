Two minor molested by two teenagers in Andhra Pradesh

crime

A case has been registered under Sections 342, 354/A, 506, and SC, ST Atrocity Act and is under investigation

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Two minors were allegedly molested by two teenagers at a lodge in Baji junction. Police said on Wednesday that an FIR was filed against the two accused.

Police Inspector Ramanah, Gopalapatnam police station, said, "According to the report of the children's parents, the teenagers molested the children who were playing outside Sai Teja Lodge in Baji Junction."

"They took the children inside a room where they molested them and warned them to not tell anyone about the incident. The children later informed their parents who then registered a complaint against the accused," the official said.

A case has been registered under Sections 342, 354/A, 506, and SC, ST Atrocity Act and is under investigation.

In another incident, a 30-year-old Australian woman was molested at Central Railway's headquarter, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on July 17. The woman works for an NGO and is studying at a South Mumbai college, and lives in Santacruz.

She told the Government Railway Police that she was waiting for the train when the accused came and touched her on her chest and moved ahead. After the shameful act, the accused started walking on the platform. The brave woman followed and shouted at him. Later, with the help from other commuters, she dragged him to the Government Railway Police (GRP) station.

An officer said, "We registered the FIR against the accused under Section 354 arrested him,"

While speaking with mid-day, Hemant Bawdanka, Senior Inspector CSMT GRP said, "We arrested the accused immediately. He is a resident of Parbhani and had come to Mumbai to meet his friend and do Mumbai darshan. And on the day of the incident, he was alone at the platform."

The accused, who was later identified as Santosh Jadhav, 22, was sent put behind bars. On Saturday, he was released on bail upon paying Rs 15 thousand to the railway court.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates