Two minor sisters drown while bathing

Representational picture

Two sisters in the age group of three to five years, yesterday drowned while bathing in a pond in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, police said. The incident occurred at Kuajhar village under Nihal Prasad police station area.

The girls' father Makur Hembram claimed that his daughters were alive when they were lifted from the pond by villagers but they died as the ambulance did not come.

Irate villagers put up a blockade at Nihal Prasad-Dhenkanal road for hours demanding action against the ambulance operators who allegedly did not respond to the call, police said.

