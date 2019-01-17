Two minors apprehended from Connaught Place

crime

The accused duo usually targeted areas such as Connaught Place, Mandir Marg, Paharganj and North Avenue

Representational picture

Two minors were apprehended for allegedly robbing and snatching mobile phones in the busy areas of Connaught Plac, police said on Wednesday. With their apprehension, six criminal cases have been solved, they said.

The accused duo were apprehended on January 14 from Connaught Place while they were on a scooter to commit some crime, Kumar Gyanesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said.

Five stolen mobile phones were recovered from them and a stolen scooter used in commission of crime was also seized, he said.

During interrogation, they confessed about their involvement in several cases of robbery and snatching. They stole a scooter from Paharganj area to commit robbery, Gyanesh said.

The accused duo usually targeted areas such as Connaught Place, Mandir Marg, Paharganj and North Avenue, the DCP said. They used to steal petrol from parked bikes at night to fill petrol in their scooter, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever