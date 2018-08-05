Two minors found dead from water body in Noida

national

The boys, both 11, had left home at Ghodi Bacheda village to graze their cattle in a nearby forest last afternoon, the police said

The bodies of two boys, missing since on Saturday, were recovered from a water body in Dadri area on Sunday, police said. The boys, both 11, had left home at Ghodi Bacheda village to graze their cattle in a nearby forest last afternoon, the police said.

"When the boys did not return home till late in the evening, their family members and other villagers went looking for them," Dadri Circle Officer Nishank Sharma said.

"This morning, they found the bodies of the children from an abandoned pool near the village," he said.

Sharma said soon the villagers alerted the police, which reached the spot and took up investigation.

The pool is located on a land under the Greater Noida Authority.

An official said that the land was earlier being developed by a private builder which wanted to develop a boating pool there but later backed out of the project and abandoned it.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, the police said.

