Two minors raped in Uttar Pradesh in 24 hours

Two minor girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Nagar and Hamirpur districts during the last 24 hours, officials said yesterday.

In Siddharth Nagar, a six-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour when she had gone for a marriage function in a village on Wednesday night, he said. The matter came to light after authorities found the girl writhing in pain in a secluded place. An FIR was lodged against the youth identified as Jitendra Yadav, said SP Dharmveer Singh.

The accused was arrested and sent to jail, he said. In another incident, a 14-year-old girl was raped by three men in a village in Binwar area. The incident took place Wednesday night when the victim went to graze cattle in the field, Additional SP, Lal Sahab Yadav said.

The girl was held captive for three hours near a tubewell, where she was raped several times, he said. The three accused - Anand, Chandbabu and Sanjay - were arrested after the family members of the victim lodged a complaint against them.

'Didn't support lawyers' protest'

The Jammu High Court Bar Association today told the Supreme Court that it did not support lawyers' protest in connection with the Kathua gangrape and murder case. Meanwhile, the Kathua District Bar Association told the bench that they have already withdrawn the strike on April 12.

Colleges, schools shut in Kashmir

Authorities yesterday shut down several colleges and higher secondary schools in Kashmir to thwart student protests demanding justice for the eight-year-old victim of Kathua rape and murder case. Officials said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure.

