Two minors, school director held in ragging case in Parbhani

The victims, in the age group of 9 to 10, were allegedly ragged and their private parts tied with 'manja' (kite string), Parbhani's Deputy SP, Sanjay Pardeshi said

The 42-year-old director of a vedic school in Parbhani district was arrested and two juvenile students were detained for the alleged assault and ragging of two other minor students, the police said on Sunday.

The victims, in the age group of 9 to 10, were allegedly ragged and their private parts tied with 'manja' (kite string), Parbhani's Deputy SP, Sanjay Pardeshi said. The incident occurred at the Ganesh Ved Pathshala between August 26 and September 12, and came to light last Wednesday when the parents of the two victims complained to the police about it, he said. The accused allegedly also beat up the victims, Pardeshi said.

The boys had complained to Ved Pathshala Director Sudhir Kulkarni but their pleas were disregarded, the official said. They then told their parents, who lodged a complaint with the Parbhani city police.

