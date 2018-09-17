Two-month wait to get Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus jersey

football

According to Tuttosport, the Italian side have sold the same number of jerseys in the one month than they did all of last season. Yesterday, Ronaldo ended his Juventus goal drought by scoring two goals against Sassuolo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus is reportedly cashing in on Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival off the field, as they are likely earn the money they paid for Cristiano Ronaldo (£99million) in shirt sales alone. The club's jersey sale has doubled compared to last season since the Portuguese superstar joined them and there is a two-month waiting list.

