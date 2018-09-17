Search

Two-month wait to get Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus jersey

Sep 17, 2018, 09:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent

According to Tuttosport, the Italian side have sold the same number of jerseys in the one month than they did all of last season. Yesterday, Ronaldo ended his Juventus goal drought by scoring two goals against Sassuolo

Two-month wait to get Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus jersey
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus is reportedly cashing in on Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival off the field, as they are likely earn the money they paid for Cristiano Ronaldo (£99million) in shirt sales alone. The club's jersey sale has doubled compared to last season since the Portuguese superstar joined them and there is a two-month waiting list.

According to Tuttosport, the Italian side have sold the same number of jerseys in the one month than they did all of last season. Yesterday, Ronaldo ended his Juventus goal drought by scoring two goals against Sassuolo.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

cristiano ronaldojuventusfootballsports news

Do you know these interesting facts about India's leading bowler R Ashwin

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK