Two months to go for Chhichhore; Sushant Singh Rajput can't keep calm

Shraddha Kapoor. Pic/instagram.com/sushantsinghrajput

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput will soon be seen sharing screen space in a romantic comedy, Chhichhore. The movie is just two months away from releasing, and SSR can't control his excitement! Sushant posted a video of all the fun behind-the-scenes moments from the sets with the cast and crew.

In his caption on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Who would you be if you could be ANNIone ?" "You don't have to wait for too long to find out now. As Anni and his mates are excited to stimulate your chhichhore instincts.. In about 2 months," Sushant added.

The clip features the cast exchanging laughs, some scenes from the film which also include shots from the film's wrap up party and ends with the words '2 months to go'. Other than Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant, the clip also shows Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, and Tahir Raj Bhasin as the fellow cast members.

Earlier in April, the film's director Nitesh Tiwari also posted a BTS teaser which gave some insights into the film. The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film will hit theatres on August 30, 2019.

Besides Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor has quite a few other films in her kitty, such as Saaho with Prabhas, Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan, and Baaghi 3. Sushant Singh Rajput, on the other hand, has another film titled Dil Bechara.

