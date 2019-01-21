Two more bodies recovered from Ladakh avalanche spot

national

Rescue team members near the site in Khardung La area. Pic/PTI

Ladakh: The number of people dead in the avalanche at the Khardung La pass in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh has risen to seven with two more bodies recovered from the spot.

Ten people were already found buried in the avalanche on Friday. Rescue operations are on for three more people suspected to be buried under the snow. The authorities have ordered a probe into the deaths.

The avalanche had reportedly hit a truck carrying 10 labourers at Khardung La pass, one of the highest motorable roads in the world at 17,500 feet. The truck was buried under 20 feet deep snow and mud, nearly 800 metres from the pass.

7

Total no. of people found dead in the avalanche

10

No. of labourers in the truck, which was hit by the avalanche

