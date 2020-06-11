Two more ICC series on road to 2023 World Cup postponed due to COVID-19

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the postponement of series nine of the Men's World Cup League 2 and the second Mens World Cup Challenge League B due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Series nine of the Men's CWC League 2 was to take place between July 4 and 11 in Scotland, with the hosts, Nepal and Namibia competing in six ODIs.

Men's World Cup Challenge League B was due to take place in Uganda between August 3 and 13, the 15 matches were scheduled to take place in the second League B event of the competition which involved the hosts, Bermuda, Hong Kong, Italy, Jersey and Kenya.

However, after consultation with members and with the relevant government and public health authorities, ICC took the decision to postpone both series.

"With ongoing international travel restrictions and global health concerns still in place and on government and public health authority advice in relation to COVID-19 we have decided in partnership with Members, to postpone two further qualifying series which form part of the pathway to the Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023,"ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said in a statement.

"We will now work with hosts and members to find a window where they can be safely and practically rescheduled. The ICC's priority continues to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community," Tetley added.

