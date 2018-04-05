Two more Rajya Sabha members take oath

Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, who was elected on a YSR Congress ticket from Andhra Pradesh, took oath in English in the name of god

Parliament

Two newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday took an oath. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, who was elected on a YSR Congress ticket from Andhra Pradesh, took oath in English in the name of god.

Congress leader Syed Nasir Hussain, who was elected to the Upper House from Karnataka, took oath in the name of 'Allah'. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu welcomed the newly elected members to the House. Of the 58 newly elected or re-elected members, 53 had taken the oath over the last two days. Three members including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are yet to take the oath.

Jaitley was re-elected to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh.

