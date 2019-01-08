Two nabbed for robberies for robbing two persons in separate incidents

crime

Representational image

New Delhi: Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly robbing two persons in separate incidents, police said Monday. The accused were identified as Deepanshu (22) and Rahul Paul (22), residents of Lado Sarai, they added. The police were informed about a snatching near Saket Metro Station, they said.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that at around 5 am, two pedestrians Brahm Prakash and Sadanand Chaudhary were robbed by two boys separately who were carrying a knife, a senior police officer said. The accused took away the wallet of both the victims. Prakash's wallet had his original ID card, some other documents and Rs 90 inside it while Chaudhary was carrying driving license, Aadhaar card and cash worth Rs 1,000. Their mobile phones were also robbed, the officer said.

A car was found parked on the roadside when complainants approached the spot with police. The complainants also identified two boys, police said, adding the accused were arrested and the items robbed from them were recovered.

In a similar case, two men, who used to come to Delhi from Tamil Nadu, were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from parked cars after breaking their windows with the catapult, police said Friday. The accused were identified as Sathyaraj (31) and Subramanyam Kamal (32), residents of Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, police said.

On Thursday at around 11 pm, police received information about Gulel gang on Outer Ring Road. Later, police apprehended two persons near Bhairo Mandir, said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they work for Armugam, who is the kingpin of this gang, he said. They used to come to Delhi for stealing purpose. The gang used to target vehicles near shopping or business complexes, Biswal added.

