Two nabbed in connection with youth Congress leader's murder

crime

The two, wanted in Haryana and Delhi, had allegedly killed a youth Congress leader, Monu Joon, for not paying ransom of Rs 36 lakh

Representational picture

In a major breakthrough, the Haryana Police special task force on Tuesday arrested two men who are suspected to be involved in the murder of a youth Congress leader last year.

Acting on a tip-off that the gangsters were plotting a big crime, Sunil, alias Lala, and Rakesh, alias Pradhan, were arrested in Jhajjar district. Sunil and Rakesh were carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively, a police officer said.

The two, wanted in Haryana and Delhi, had allegedly killed a youth Congress leader, Monu Joon, for not paying ransom of Rs 36 lakh. After the murder, Sunil had also threatened to kill the brother of deceased, the officer said. At least eight cases of kidnapping, attempt to murder, ransom and arms act were registered against them, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever