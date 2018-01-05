Two Naxals killed in encounter in Chhatisgarh

Two Naxals, including a woman, were today gunned down in an encounter with security forces in a dense forest of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said

The encounter took place at around 7:30 am in Muduvandi-Kawadgaon forest axis when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (south Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The operation, involving composite forces of CRPF's elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 204th battalion and District Reserve Guard (DRG), was launched last night in the interiors of Gangaloor, located around 450 kms away from here, he said.

While combing operations were underway, Naxals opened fire on security forces this morning. Immediately security forces took position and launched retaliatory attack that forced Naxals to flee from the spot, the DIG said. During search, two Naxals clad in "uniform" were found dead at the spot. Besides, one .303 rifle, one 12 bore gun and one country-made pistol, were also recovered from there, the officer added. Further details are awaited as the operation was still underway, he added.

