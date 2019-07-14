Two Naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

crime

There was a heated exchange of fire when the security personnel tried to zero-in on the rebels, following which the latter escaped into the forest

Representational image

Dantewada: Two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. The gunbattle broke out in Raipur, in a forest near Gumiyapal village, located around 400 km, when a District Reserve Guard team was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava stated.

There was a heated exchange of fire when the security personnel tried to zero-in on the rebels, following which the latter escaped into the forest. During the search of the encounter spot, bodies of two firearms and ultras and two - a .303 rifle and a muzzle-loading gun - were recovered, Abhishek Pallava informed. Those killed were identified as Deva and Mamgli alias Mui, who were active members of the Malangir area committee of Maoists and carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads, he said. A suspected woman Naxal, identified as Kosi, was also arrested from the spot, the official said, adding the search operation was still underway in the area.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates