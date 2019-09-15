Two Naxals killed in police encounter in Gadchiroli

This image has been used for representational purpose

Gadchiroli: In an encounter at Gadchiroli with police officials, two Naxals were killed on Sunday. The encounter took place in Gyarapatti jungle area which falls under Korchi Taluka in the district.

According to the police, the gunbattle took place during the night when commandos of C-60, a specialised anti-Naxal Unit of Maharashtra police, were combing the area. A large number of daily use items were also recovered from the incident spot. Presently, the police are making efforts to identify the deceased.

On Saturday, six Naxals were killed in three separate encounters with the police in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The encounters took place in Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada districts

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates