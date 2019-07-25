Two Nepal nationals arrested with heroin worth nearly Rs 74 lakh
The two have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and an investigation is on
Maharajganj: Two men from Nepal were held in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district for allegedly carrying heroin worth nearly Rs 74 lakh. An official said that the incident occurred on Thursday.
A team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) found Chandra Thapa and Sandeep Vashnet in possession of the contraband during a routine check at Piprahiya village in Sonauli near the Indo-Nepal border, Company Commander Ravi Kumar said.
The two have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and an investigation is on, Kumar said.
With inputs from PTI
