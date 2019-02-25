Two new middle eastern restaurants to check out in Mumbai

food

Other dishes like hand-pulled Turkish pizzas, shawarmas, falafel and char-grilled kebabs will be available, too

Kefta red hummus

Souk it up

Looking over the Arabian Sea, Maffy's is a new restaurant in Colaba that is set to open its doors to patrons. A balmy ambience sporting Moroccan murals complements the vibrant interiors along with a sea-facing al-fresco region.

On offer are fruity concoctions like the Istanbul sunset ('250) made with orange and pineapple juice, as well as unique varieties of hummus, like their signature smokey cauliflower variant ('325) and kefta red hummus ('375), interestingly prepared with lamb mince. Other dishes like hand-pulled Turkish pizzas, shawarmas, falafel and char-grilled kebabs will be available, too.

The space opens at a time when interest in cuisine from West Asia is witnessing a surge across the city's F&B landscape. The restaurant's director, Mufiz Rakhangi elaborates, "The cuisine offers comfort food and so far, these dishes weren't accessible to laymen in the city.

Diners today are open to new food and we are offering authentic dishes from the region." Chef Nimish Bhatia, who'll be helming the kitchen, adds, "The menu also reflects Central Asia's culinary diversity and thus boasts of a wide range of dishes, beginning from hot and cold mezze to salads and flat grills."



Mufiz Rakhangi

Opens Today, 12 pm to 12 am

At Maffy's, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

Call 9833938374

Greetings from West Asia

Takers of fare from the Middle East need not cross the Bandra-Worli Sealink to try the cuisine, with another such eatery surfacing in the suburbs.

Mezze is restaurateurs Aniket Patil and Roshan Thakker's latest offering (they have given us haunts like Bombay Cocktail Bar and Blanco before).

"This cuisine is packed with flavourful spices and fresh vegetables, which sits well with the Indian palate. And so, Middle Eastern food has gained popularity over the years in such a way that people now want to try dishes that go beyond shawarmas and hummus," Patil tells us.



Aniket Patil

The bistro, which will open this Wednesday will feature dishes like stuffed eggplant ('325) and mutton gilafi seekh ('400).

Opens February 27, 12 pm to 1.30 am

At 49, Utkal Villa, JP Road, opposite Aaram Nagar 2, Versova, Andheri West.

Call 9820211291

