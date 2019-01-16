Two nursing students arrested for killing puppies

national

Hospital garbage bags containing 16 dead puppies and a dog with signs of severe torture were recovered near the NRS medical college

Representational picture

Kolkata: Two nursing students, allegedly seen in a video mercilessly beating puppies to death in a state-run medical college and hospital, were arrested on Tuesday after a marathon interrogation, police said. The two nursing students -- Moutushi Mondal of the first year and Shoma Burman of second year -- of Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College & Hospital were identified from the video, a hospital official said.

"We identified nursing students -- Moutushi Mondal of the first year and Shoma Burman of the second year -- seen in the video. They were interrogated and the probe is still going on," Dwaipayan Biswas, NRS Medical College and Hospital deputy superintendent heading the probe said. A security guard was also interrogated.

A police officer claimed the duo were taken into custody at Entally police station after they broke down and "admitted their role in killing the puppies" during the interrogation. The accused had reportedly claimed they were fed up with the puppies which did not allow them to go out of the hostel and moved too close to their feet for comfort.

Charges under Sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupee) 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and section 11L (mutilate any animal or kill any animal by using the method of strychnine injections, in the heart or in any other unnecessarily cruel manner) of Indian Penal Code have been slapped against the duo.

After the gruesome incident surfaced, NRS Medical College & Hospital had formed a three-member committee to investigate and assist the police. Meanwhile, various animal rights bodies demonstrated before the Entally police station. They broke a police vehicle and attacked the cops.

A video later surfaced on social media where two women were seen beating the puppies near the hostel building of Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College & Hospital. The video has been captured by the students of Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College and Hospital which is housed in Athe opposite building. A hospital employee who had first noticed the puppies in the dump yard on Sunday said the dog made desperate sound and was found tied in three garbage bags used in hospitals.

