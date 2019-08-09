Two off-beat things to do this weekend

things-to-do

Bring your beer buddies along

A mall in Malad has something special lined up for beer lovers this weekend. The Beer Cafe is hosting The Sacred Games Pub Crawl which, as its name suggests, will be based on the theme of the popular web series. Enjoy a chilled pint of beer with starters on the house. The venue also has a host of irresistible offers, trivia games and exciting gifts that promise to make it a fun and memorable evening.

Additionally, if you're planning to brush up on season one of the series before the August 15 release of season 2, then you can also participate in a Sacred Games Quiz and win vouchers worth '3,000. That is not all, The Irish House is organising a Stack Em Up Challenge where you stand the chance to win vouchers worth '5,000. Apart from guzzling down pitcher after another and grooving to the beer-happy vibe among fellow revellers, you can also take part in a dance face-off and win speakers worth '3,000.

On: August 9, 7 pm onwards

At: Inorbit mall, New Link Road, Malad West.

Call: 9820801058

Log on to: bookmyshow

Cost: Rs 295

Believe the blindfold

Have you had moments in your life when you felt like the person who sat next to you on a two-hour bus ride knows you more than your partner of 10 years? Or the stranger you shared a conversation with at a public park, a local bar or a random expedition understands you better than your friends or family? Why is it that we are comfortable sharing our passions and dreams, embarrassing stories and deepest secrets with a complete stranger, rather than confiding in a loved one, a good friend or a family member?

Perhaps, we all carry the fear of being judged, laughed at or not being taken seriously by people who mean the most to us, especially with details that take up so much space in our heads and things that mean a lot to us. Stories Worth Sharing, a storytelling platform that organises weekly meet-ups across India, brings you a chance to feel vulnerable in a non-judgmental safe space. With their upcoming event Blindfold Stories, while you can sit blindfolded next to a stranger, you can comfortably pour your heart out to each other. Through this exchange, you can help one another and who knows, you may just make a friend for life.

On: August 9, 7 pm onwards

At: Zostel Mumbai, Karotra Niwas, near Prime Academy School, Marol, Andheri East.

Log on to: instamojo.com (to register)

Cost Rs 200

