Two officials suspended after ballot units found on road in Rajasthan

Abdul Rafeeq and Patwari Naval Singh were suspended on Friday with immediate effect on grounds of negligence. The ballot unit has been kept in the strong room in Kishanganj

Representational picture

Two officials have been suspended after a ballot unit was found lying on road in Shahabad area of Kishanganj Assembly Constituency in Baran district of Rajasthan on Friday.

District Election Officer and Collector S P Singh issued the suspension order after taking cognisance of the fact-finding report of the returning officer, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kishanganj in connection with the incident.

Rajasthan went to polls on Friday and the results will be announced on December 11. The polling was held in 51,687 polling booths out of which 259 were managed exclusively by women officials and security personnel.

