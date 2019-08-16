Two Palestinians attack Israeli police with knife, leaving one dead

international

The knife attack happened at the entrance of the Al Aqsa Mosque, where the police officer killed one of his attackers in response

Israeli security forces gather at the site of a reported stabbing attack at one of the entrances of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem. Pic/AFP

A Palestinian minor was shot dead and another suffered injuries after they attacked an Israeli policeman with a knife in Old City, Jerusalem. The Palestinian Ministry of Health has confirmed that one of the attackers was killed and other's condition is not yet known, news channel Al Jazeera reported.

In the video footage of the incident broadcasted by the Israeli state television, the young men were shown approaching a police officer near a gated entrance of Al Aqsa Mosque. They pulled out their knives and stabbed the police officer, following which the personnel fired multiple shots in retaliation to the attack.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem is said to be the third holiest site in Islam. The mosque was known to be built on top of the Temple Mount, known as Haram esh-Sharif in Islam.

With inputs from ANI

